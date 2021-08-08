Farmers Market at Perry Square hosts new vendors to be

The Farmers Market hosted new vendors to be at Perry Square on Sunday.

One vendor that was at the event had a stand for her business and her kids new business as well.

Her teenage daughter created a business called Politisticks that are chap sticks that have different political writings on the labels.

The idea started during quarantine and now has over 30 different flavors.

“All related to the election quarantine and we have a new I Love Erie edition and it’s a great product and we make the lip balm with the beezwax from our backyard bees,” said Kelly Poese, Marketing Director of Politisticks.

According to the Erie Downtown Partnership, the Farmers Market is every Sunday from June until October 17th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

