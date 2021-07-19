The Farmers Market continues to be a hit for people in Erie’s Little Italy neighborhood.

Each summer, the Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network opens the market to the public.

It allows everyone to buy fresh locally grown produce. Those receiving SNAP, WIC, and senior vouchers can use their benefits at the market.

Organizers said that they are seeing a good turnout despite the recent rain and problems with farmers not having enough to sell.

“We’re very pleased overall with our kids and all of our other families. We’ve seen about 300 people each week so we’re off to a good start. It’s really good to see everybody and get some fresh goodies each week,” said Gretchen Gallagher Durney, Neighborhood Manager of Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network.

The farmers market is open every Monday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. through the end of September.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list