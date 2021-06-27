Farmers market in Little Italy to return on June 28th

Little Italy farmers market will return starting on Monday June 28th while bringing fresh produce to the City of Erie.

Every Monday from June 25th to September 24th, there will be a farmers market in Little Italy on West 18th Street.

The Sisters of Saint Joseph Network has hosted the seasonal market since 2012. This year they will feature produce from 12 local farms.

One representative said that the market is all about promoting food accessibility.

“The need for more healthy, fresh, local food in a food desert that’s within the heart of the city. So we’re the only local market that doubles thanks to our donors. We were able to double our dollar match on Snap, Wick, and Senior FMNP vouchers, so that’s a big hit,” said Gretchen Gallagher Gurney, Neighborhood Manager of Little Italy.

The farmers market will run on Mondays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on West 18th Street.

