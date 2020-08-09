Farmers Market takes place in Perry Square

The Farmers Market in Perry Square took place on Sunday August 9th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Downtown Partnership and the Oasis Market teamed up to make this Farmers Market possible.

The market features fresh produce from Burch Farms and Legacy Hydroponics.

Visitors are required to wear a mask and remain socially distant while standing in line at the events.

“Accepting SNAP benefits. We’re accepting Farmers Market vouchers. We feel it’s really important to especially now in the pandemic to bring produce downtown for the downtown residential community and provide a space in a food dessert to get fresh produce,” said Dave Tamulonis, Events Manager at the Erie Downtown Partnership.

If you missed the Farmers Market this weekend, it will return to Perry Square every other Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.