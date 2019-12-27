Farmers weigh in on warmer winter weather this year and the effect it is having on crops

Most of us are enjoying the warmer weather this winter, however, it can cause an issue for farmers.

One farmer went onto explain that the extra amount of sunlight can cause a signal to the buds to start growing.

If that happens, the buds will begin to swell up with moisture inside.

Once the colder weather comes back around, there is a higher risk of the crops freezing.

“You can’t do anything about it, it’s the weather. I’ve been doing this my whole life and we always have a crop, so we’ll get through it,” said Nick Mobilia, Co-Owner, Mobilia Fruit Farm.

Mobilia went on to explain that so far, none of the crops on his farm have been damaged due to the weather.

