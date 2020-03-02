Farmulated CBD wins six months free rent at Millcreek Mall

The Millcreek Mall has a new store moving in soon after winning a contest that gives them six months rent free of charge.

Farmulated CBD is the winner of the Small Shop Showdown contest.

Millcreek Mall spokesman Joe Bell says there were a couple dozen applicants for the free six month lease, adding that he believes the Waterford company has the best business plan to succeed.

Owner of Farmulated CBD is potato farmer Mark Troyer of Troyer Farm’s. Troyer says the industry has been moving fast, further adding that he believes this will help to spread awareness about the company.

Farmulated CBD will open their doors in the Millcreek Mall starting May 1st to October 31st. They will be located right next to the Macy’s inside entrance.