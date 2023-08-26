(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Farrell man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for conspiring to distribute narcotics including fentanyl.

On Wednesday, August 23 United States Attorney Eric G. Olashan announced Khiry Whiteside, 32, was sentenced to 46 months in prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine by United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon.

Whiteside had already plead guilty to conspiring to distribute 100 grams of cocaine, 25 grams of heroin and 15 grams of fentanyl in Mercer County in 2020 and 2021. Whiteside was convicted in 2010 and 2017 for cocaine trafficking charges.

The investigation was lead by numerous law enforcement entities including the FBI, DEA, ATF, PA Attorney General’s Office, Mercer County Drug Task Force, the New Castle Police Department, the Sharon Police Department, the Hermitage Police Department, and the Farrell Police Department.

Assistant United States Attorneys Benjamin C. Dobkin and Craig W. Haller prosecuted this case on behalf of the United States.