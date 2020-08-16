Farwell Updates Kicking Competition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) “It’s a classic training camp matchup.”

Special teams coach Heath Farwell has a ringside seat for one of the best position battles at Bills training camp. Stephen Hauschka will try to hold off 6th round draft pick Tyler Bass.

“You have a veteran kicker who has made some big kicks in the playoffs and throughout regular season of his career and he’s still doing it at a high level. You have this young kicker coming in who is competitive and hungry and trying to take his job,” Farwell told reporters on zoom.

Hauschka, a 13-year veteran, has been in the position before during his career.

“Every year they bring in another kicker, whether it’s us or Seattle or wherever he’s at and he beats them out,” Farwell continued. “It’s something he’s accustomed to and he loves the competition so this is no different for him.”

Both kickers bring something different to the table.

“One is a 13-year veteran with leadership ability, consistency with a proven record to make them in big games. The other kid is ultra-talented with a young leg, is hungry, he’s a big talent but it’s unproven at this point,” Farwell said.

The position battle will be decided to see what Bass can do during preseason games, which could hurt his chances to win the job but the Bills are doing everything they can to create competition during practices.

“A lot of times we’ll give them the exact same kick and there’s a reason for that, let them go back and forth,” Farwell explained. “How can we put them in pressure situations? You see the guy in front of you make a good punt or a good kick and what can you do pressure wise.”

The Bills begin padded practices on Monday.