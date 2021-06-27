Fast moving fire causes extensive damage to vacant home in Erie overnight

A fast moving fire caused extensive damage to a vacant home in the City of Erie overnight.

Erie fire crews were called to the 400 block of East 25th Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Firefighters were met with heavy flames and smoke upon arrival.

According to the deputy fire chief on scene, there have been other fires at the same location in recent months.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The structure is also considered a total loss.

