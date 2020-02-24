Fast Play lottery ticket worth more than $166,000 sold at Erie Country Fair

The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that a Fast Play ticket worth more than $166,000 has been sold in Erie County.

A top-prize winning lottery ticket worth $166,229 was sold at the Country Fair located at 347 E. 12th St., Erie, PA.

To check if your ticket is a winner, you can review the ticket or scan it at a lottery retailer. You can also use the ticket checker feature on PA Lottery’s app.

The holder of the top-prize winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winner/s can be identified. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date.

You can visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play Fast Play games.