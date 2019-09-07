Fat Lenny’s hosts ice cream social

It’s one of the last days of summer and community members gathered at Fat Lenny’s for an ice cream social.

Fat Lenny’s will give free ice cream to people of all ages to celebrate kids going back to school. From it’s rolled ice cream to a unique fan twist cone, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Community members also had the opportunity to listen to music, hang out and relax.

“This event is just to have fun, come out and have some ice cream, meet your neighbors, get to know each other.” said Scottie Freeman, owner of Fat Lenny’s.

The purpose of the event is to bring the community together and spend time with one another.