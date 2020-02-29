Fat Lenny’s opens new location in Wesleyville

Local News
A punk rock ice cream shop expands to Wesleyville.

Fat Lenny’s holding a soft opening at its newest location on Buffalo Road today.

The ice cream shop first opened its doors in 2017 on Peach Street before re-locating to West 8th Street. Fat Lenny’s offers rolled ice cream bubble tea and more. The owner saying he views the business as a way to help elevate different areas in the Erie region.

“I think ice cream, fun, music are things that do that for communities. I didn’t realize I was going to get the welcome that I got from the community. It’s been overwhelming for me.” said Scottie Freeman.

Freeman plans to open more locations in the future

