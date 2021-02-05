Fatal accident closes portion of East Lake Road overnight

An accident involving one vehicle has claimed the life of the driver.

It happened in the 7300 block of East Lake Road in Harborcreek just before midnight with several callers reporting seeing a car hit a tree.

Once on the scene, rescue crews found one person trapped inside the car. Upon gaining entry, they discovered the driver had suffered traumatic injuries.

That person died at the scene a short time later.

At the time, East Lake Road was closed from Bartlett Road to Highmeyer Road. It has since reopened.

State Police are investigating.