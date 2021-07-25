Fatal accident in Glade Township as high speed driver loses control of vehicle and crashes into tree

On July 24th at approximately 6:35 p.m., a driver operating a silver 2011 Ford Taurus was heading southbound on Scandia Road in Glade Township at a high rate of speed.

The driver then lost control of the vehicle over the crest of a hill. Tire marks indicated that the driver crossed the double yellow line and struck a mailbox and tree before coming to a final rest.

The driver was identified as 35-year-old Adam English. There was also a passenger in the car during this accident 28-year-old Stevie English.

Neither the driver nor the were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and multiple airbags were deployed.

Adam English was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger, Stevie English, was transported to Hamot Medical Center.

