One man has died as a result of an accident in Franklin Township.

It happened Monday afternoon at Route 98 and Crane Road. According to State Police a westbound vehicle on Crane Road pulled onto Route 98 in front of a southbound vehicle.

Troopers said the driver told them she didn’t see the other car before pulling away from a stop sign.

The driver of the vehicle on Route 98 was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and later pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified.