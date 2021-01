The Ohio State Patrol-Ashtabula is currently investagating a two vechicle accident that resulted in one fatality. According to the Ohio State Patrol the crash occured on U. S. Route 322 around 6:30pm Saturday evening.

A 2008 Doge Grand Caravan traveling east struck an Amish buggy that was traveling in the same direction on the shoulder of the highway.

The driver of the buggy, Norman Detweiler, 16 years-old of Middlefield Ohio was pronounced dead at the scene.

No alcohol or drugs were involved.