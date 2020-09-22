Fatal crash takes place on Sunday over on Route 19 in Vernon Township

On Sunday, September 20th, at approximately 12:45 p.m. a motor vehicle crash occurred over on Perry Highway.

This crash took place on Route 19 in Vernon Township and resulted in a fatality.

The crash involved a 2006 Dodge Durango which was driven by Desiree Abell from Erie.

The Dodge Durango was heading south bound on Route 19 with a passenger Stephan Young, and three children also riding in the vehicle.

A 1986 Winebago motor-home was following the Dodge Durango. Willie Smith, the operator of the motor-home the passenger riding with Abell that Smith was experiencing mechanical issues with the motor-home.

Both drivers decided to pull aside onto the west berm on Route 19. Young approached the drivers’ side of the motor-home in order to speak with Smith.

At this time a 2006 Nissan Altima impacted the rear of the motor-home. The Altima was operated by Jerry Wonderling from Meadville.

The Altima continued down the side of the motor-home and struck Young.

Vernon Township Police were called to the scene and assisted by the Vernon Central Hose Company, The Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Conneaut Lake Fire Department, Meadville Ambulance, Penn State Police, and the Crawford County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing and any witnesses to this accident are asked to call the Vernon Township Police at 814-333-6309 or the County Control at 814-724-2548.