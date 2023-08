The cause of a deadly fire inside an Erie apartment building remains under investigation.

Erie firefighters were called to the Richford Arms at 515 State Street Wednesday evening. That fire was contained to the living room of an apartment on the fourth floor.

A 56-year-old woman was found dead in the apartment. The Erie County Coroner’s office has not yet released the woman’s identity or a cause of death.

Coroner Lyell Cook said last night there was no sign of foul play at this time.