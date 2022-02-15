Fatal fire in Harborcreek under investigation

A woman is killed after a fire breaks out in a Harborcreek home on February 15th.

Multiple crews responded to the fire around 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Parkside Drive for reports of entrapment.

Once the crews arrived on scene they searched for the woman who was believed to be trapped in the basement, but smoke from the fire kept them out.

Once the fire was brought under control, the woman was located and found unresponsive.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is now investigating the cause.

Here is more on the effort to bring the fire under control.

For firefighters, it was two battles at once.

One was to fight the flames, the other was to fight the bitter morning cold that caused slip and fall injuries for three.

For the fire chief on scene, the decision became clear. With someone possibly trapped inside, the chief had to call in more help.

“Thankful you know, being a volunteer fire chief for many years we can always count on our mutual aid, and this case we count on the City of Erie as well because during the daytime it’s just as bad anytime with manpower. Thankfully we had good crews from everybody, but it’s just with these cold temperatures people slip and fall. Obviously we’ve had multiple injuries,” said Jim Hawryliw, Fire Chief, Fairfield Hose Company Volunteer Fire Department.

Mutual aid is activated once the chief on scene believes that more help is needed and nearby firefighters are more than willing to help.

“Many times we’ll go out if they need it, and they’ll go out if we need it, and it’s happened many times both ways,” said Leonard Trott, Erie Fire Department Assistant Chief.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

But not always with a happy ending. Now investigators will work to learn how the fire could take the life of a 51-year-old woman despite the best efforts of multiple companies.