Fatal shooting in Pittsburgh takes the life of a one-year-old boy

Police over in Pittsburgh held a news conference on the morning of August 25th to provide an update on the fatal shooting that took place on the night of August 24th.

This shooting took the life of a one-year-old boy.

The shooting took place just after 6 p.m. on Monday night in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill City View neighborhood.

According to investigators, the shots were fired outside and traveled through a window and then into two walls before hitting the child.

According to a press release from Pittsburgh Public Safety, police transported the child to the hospital. The child was in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

The boy was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office as Zykier Young.

Young later died of his injured at Allegheny General Hospital.

No arrests have been announced as of this time.