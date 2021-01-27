Fatal shooting in Union City ruled a homicide

The shooting death in Union City was ruled a homicide. This investigation marks the first homicide of 2021 in Erie County.

Here is the latest information regarding this investigation.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the fatal shooting has been ruled a homicide.

This incident took place at a rural private property in Union City.

Pennsylvania State Troopers charged 51-year-old Jeffery Briggs of Steuben Township with killing 48-year-old John Robinson of Union City.

According to the Erie County Coroner, the victim in this case died of gun shot wounds to the head.

Briggs is being arraigned on charges including homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

The fatal shooting happened just before 6 p.m. outside of a home on the 16000 block of Parker Road.

A caller stated that they heard gun shots and then saw a car drive away from the scene.

During this incident, just a mile down the road, the Union City School District was put on a lock down.

According to Union City School Superintendent Matthew Bennett, Parents and students were notified around 9 p.m. that it was safe to leave the building.

This decision comes as Pennsylvania State Police said that Briggs fled from the shooting to a location in Warren County.

“PSP Corry was notified that there was a shooting. Upon arrival, John Peterson Robinson of Union City was found deceased.

A motive still remains unclear. Briggs is being placed in the Erie County Prison with no bond set.