Fate of items left in former Erie Maennerchor Club left up to local judge

A judge will be deciding the fate of hundreds of items left in the former Erie Maennerchor Club building.

The building that housed the Maennerchor Club was bought in 2018.

The owner has big plans, but the building is still full of property left by the former owners leading to the dispute.

The court hearing on the property left in the building is set for Monday at 1 p.m. by telephone in front of Judge David Ridge.

