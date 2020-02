One man is arrested after reportedly shooting a rifle near his daughters head.

50-year-old John Cieslak faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

According to Erie Police, the shots fired incident happened in the 300 block of Lake Avenue just after midnight.

Police say Cieslak’s daughter stated that her father threatened her, then fired the weapon.

No injuries were reported.