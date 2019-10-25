Father charged in death of 14-year-old son in Mercer County

A 14-year-old Mercer County boy is dead and his father is charged with his death.

The body of the teen was found about 11 a.m. Thursday inside a mobile home in the 500 block of District Road in Delaware Township, just north of the Shenango Reservoir.

Police said the boy’s father found him and called 911.

When police arrived, they discovered the body of the teen and said he only weighed about 70 pounds and had signs of “neglect and physical abuse.”

The boy’s father, 33-year-old Antonio Juan Gonzalez, Sr., faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, concealing the death of a child, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Another man at the home, 29-year-old Paul Bacorn, was arrested and is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal conspiracy.

Police say Gonzalez and Bacorn described multiple acts of punishment and neglect toward the teen.

“We couldn’t begin to understand what this child went through in 14 short years,” State Police Lieutenant Dan Ekis told Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA. “But obviously, the way he died — especially at the hands of his father — is especially disturbing.”

Officials can’t say for certain until an autopsy is complete, but they are not ruling out starvation as a cause of death. The autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

The teen lived in the home with his father and his 4-year-old sister, police said. The boy was attending cyber school.

Police said the sister appeared to be at an average weight and in good health.

Pennsylvania State Police said the trailer was stacked with debris and a refrigerator was on the front porch, which was chained and padlocked.

Both suspects were arraigned Friday, and Gonzalez is being held without bond.

Gonzalez said he tried to be a good father, but said he didn’t believe his son when he said something was wrong.