Father of Christopher LeClair sentenced to seven days to one year in prison

The father of Christopher LeClair, local fisherman who fatally shot his wife and dumped her body in Lake Erie, was sentenced in court today.

Ernest LeClair was sentenced to seven days to one year in Erie County Prison. Ernest pleaded guilty in court to a misdemeanor of tampering with evidence after he hid a gun at the request of his son.

Christopher LeCLair is currently serving a life sentence in prison for the death of his wife Karen LeClair.

Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender made Ernest eligible for parole after he serves the minimum sentence of seven days.