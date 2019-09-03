Father of Christopher Leclair set to plead guilty in court

An infamous name in Erie crime will appear on the Erie County Court docket this week.

Ernest Leclair, the father of Christopher Leclair will be in court for a guilty plea on Thursday. Christopher Leclair is currently serving a life sentence in prison for fatally shooting his wife and dumping her body in Lake Erie.

His father will be pleading guilty to tampering with evidence for hiding a gun at the request of his son. Pennsylvania State Police charged Ernest Leclair after Karen Leclair’s body was recovered from the lake.