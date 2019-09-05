Father of Christopher LeClair to appear in court today

An infamous name in Erie crime will appear on the Erie County Court docket this afternoon.

Ernest LeClair, the father of Christopher LeClair, will appear in court for a guilty plea today.

Christopher LeClair is currently serving a life sentence in prison for fatally shooting his wife and dumping her body in Lake Erie.

His father will be pleading guilty to tampering with evidence for hiding a gun at the request of his son.

Pennsylvania State Police charged Ernest LeClair after Karen LeClair’s body was found recovered from the lake.

