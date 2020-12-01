Five car accident shuts down Route 18 in Cranesville

Meteorologist Tom Atkins provides your Monday night weather update for what to expect going into tonight and what will come as we head into these next few days with some snow heading our way this week.

Update from our meterologist: No big changes in our forecast overnight. Slow process of getting the cold in here may cut accumulations overall, but hardly any accumulation for lakeshore and Erie overnight. 1-3" possible in the warning areas south of 90 by morning. Allow for some extra time to travel tomorrow...heaviest amounts still expected in the snowbelts where over a foot may fall by Wednesday morning. Much less north of I-90. Windy/cold everywhere into Tuesday night, and sun moving back in on Wednesday.