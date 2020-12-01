Five car accident shuts down Route 18 in Cranesville

Around 6:15 a.m. this morning an accident involving multiple vehicles was reported on Route 18 near Richardson Road in Cranesville. Once on scene, crews found five cars involved in the accident. At least one person was unresponsive. There were also three people who needed help getting out of their cars. Route 18 is currently shut down from Kidder Road to Thrasher Road.
We’ll continue to update you on this story as more becomes available.
