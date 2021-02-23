FBI issues search warrant for multiple Hertel and Brown Physical Therapy locations around Erie

A federal search warrant was issued at five Hertel and Brown Physical Therapy locations around Erie today.

The investigation comes after FBI agents swarmed multiple Erie locations this morning at around 9 a.m.

We are following the incident and went live from Hertel and Brown’s West Erie Plaza location with more information.

There is still no word on why the warrant is issued, but it was an unusual morning for patients that were expecting to receive physical therapy.

One man we spoke to said he was left in shock when the FBI raided the facility.

Bryan Bolrand, a patient at Hertel and Brown started his Tuesday morning with physical therapy for his broken back. The session was then interrupted.

“They all came inside the building and they surrounded everyone like a bunch of cattle and wouldn’t let anyone talk or do anything until everyone was in the room,” said Bryan Bolrand, Patient.

Bolrand told us that FBI agents swarmed the building while asking employees and patients personal questions. When asked why FBI agents stated that it was an insurance fraud related case.

Scott Brady, United States Attorney for Western Pennsylvania, said in part:

“Today special agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General and Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General executed a court authorized federal search warrant.”

The search warrant is issued for five Hertel and Brown locations.

Bolrand was in the pool getting physical therapy. That was when multiple FBI agents camein and told him to get out immediately.

“I was here for physical therapy. I hurt my back. While I was at the pool, 40 FBI agents came in,” said Bolrand.

Bolrand said that multiple FBI agents were going through paperwork and writing down license plate numbers outside.

Hertel and Brown locations also posted signs that the facility will be closed and patients are asked to call on Wednesday to reschedule appointments.

We called multiple times to the Hertel and Brown main office and there was no answer.

We also reached out to the spokesperson for Hertel and Brown and they did not give a comment before airtime tonight.