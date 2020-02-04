FBI issues warning about online dating scams as Valentine’s Day approaches

With Valentine’s day quickly approaching, the FBI is warning residents about online dating scams.

According to the FBI, more than 300 cases of dating scams have taken place over the past two years.

Imagine connecting with a person online right in time for Valentine’s Day. Is it romance or is it a scam?

“Now a days with more and more people using dating sites and social media to find that special someone on the Internet, you have a lot more people taking advantage of that,” said Mark Beneski, Special Agent for the FBI.

Scammers create fake profiles online. Anyone could fall victim to these scams.

Mark Beneski of the FBI says the most likely targets are women over 40, divorced, widowed, disabled, or of an older age.

The scammers will do their own research before contacting a target to start a relationship.

“This isn’t a quick scam. They will spend days, weeks, even months working with these relationships, developing these relationships and trust with people,” said Special Agent Beneski.

Scammers will create stories involving medical, legal, or travel emergencies.

According to the FBI, over the past two years there have been 346 victims in our region with $3 million being scammed.

Across Pennsylvania, 1,200 victims lost $23 million from these scams.

Professor Christopher Mansour at Mercyhurst University says cyber dating has both pros and cons.

“The pros of it, you can end up finding someone overseas or any other country. The downside is that person could be lying to you, creating a fake scenario so you send money or you help them in a situation,” said Christopher Mansour, PhD, Cyber Security, Mercyhurst University.

Mansour adds you should take precaution when looking for love online, like checking for a detailed profile filled with information about the person.

Also, asking for multiple photos outside of a standard profile picture with a variety of photos from birthdays, vacations, and different locations. There, you will be able to see established behavior.

“You will see a common theme where this person is hanging out with these friends most of the time. Therefore, they are more likely to be authentic,” said Mansour.

If you suspect you are being scammed or know someone who has fallen victim to a romance scam you are asked to contact the FBI via their online complaint center at https://www.ic3.gov/default.aspx.