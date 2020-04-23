FBI issues warning to stay vigilant when using social media during pandemic

The FBI is warning people to stay vigilant when using social media during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many people are spending more time on their computers. Authorities say that scammers and fraudsters could use this time to steal your personal information. One example is more and more people posting their high school senior photos.

“What folks are sharing is the name of their high school, the year that they graduated, sometimes their maiden name, sometimes the mascot of their high school. As we know, these are things that scammers and fraudsters use to access our accounts without our permission.” said Eugene Kowel, Acting FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge.

Special Agent Kowel suggests checking your security settings to ensure they are set to the appropriate level and enable two-factor authentication when available.