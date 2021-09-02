FBI Pittsburgh accepting applications for Teen Academy programs in Western PA and West Virginia

If you are a high school senior who is interested in federal law enforcement, the FBI wants to hear from you.

The FBI Pittsburgh Field Office is now accepting applications for the 2021 Teen Academy from high school seniors with a GPA of 3.0 or higher. If you live in Western PA or West Virginia, you are welcome to apply.

The Teen Academy offers insight into a number of topics and specialties, including the importance of making good choices when communicating online, violations of federal law the FBI investigates, what is required of all FBI applicants and the FBI’s domestic and international roles.

Students will also enjoy numerous hands-on experiences involving specialized areas of the FBI, such as the Evidence Response Team, role-playing scenarios and an introduction to the FBI SWAT team.

Application packages are currently available HERE. Due to the vast diversity in the workforce, any student in their senior year with an interest in the FBI is encouraged to apply. All students will be evaluated based on their written essay and application (GPA, school activities and community involvement). However, none of those elements will be the sole basis of evaluation, and the application process should be taken seriously by all applicants.

The program is not exclusive to students only interested in criminal justice. Space is limited and acceptance is not guaranteed.

