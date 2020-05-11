FBI Pittsburgh Division names new Special Agent in Charge

FBI Pittsburgh has announced the new Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Pittsburgh Division.

Michael Christman has been named the new Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Pittsburgh Division. Christman joined the FBI as a special agent in February 1992.

Previously, he has served on the Safe Streets Task Force in Salt Lake City, he worked in the Cleveland Field Office in 1997, he worked in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. and he also led the Greater Pittsburgh Safe Streets Task Force.

Christman was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of Criminal, Intelligence, and Administrative Programs in Pittsburgh in 2014. He led Pittsburgh’s Cyber and Intelligence Programs in 2015. He was also chief of a Cyber Operations section.

In 2018, Christman was named the deputy assistant director of the Criminal Justice Information Services Division’s Operational Programs Branch. He has also worked for the city prosecutor’s office in Akron, Ohio.