(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – The FBI Pittsburgh Field Office is now accepting applications for the 2022 Teen Academy.

If you are a high school senior with a GPA of 3.0 or higher and live in Western PA or West Virginia, you are welcome to apply to the Teen Academy at any of their four locations and dates.

According to the FBI Pittsburgh field office, the Teen Academy offers insight into a number of topics and specialties including the importance of making good choices when using online communication platforms, what violations of federal law the FBI investigates, what is required of all FBI applicants and the FBI’s domestic and international roles.

Students will also enjoy numerous hands-on experiences involving specialized areas of the FBI, such as the Evidence Response Team, role playing scenarios and an introduction to the FBI SWAT team.

After the class, students will be more aware of challenges their communities face, better understand how the FBI serves their area and be more prepared to mentor their peers.

Application packages are currently available on their website.