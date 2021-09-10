FBI Pittsburgh releases statement ahead of 20th anniversary of Sept. 11th

Tribute in Light, two vertical columns of light representing the fallen towers of the World Trade Center shine against the lower Manhattan skyline on the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, seen from Jersey City, N.J., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah))

The FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge has released a statement ahead of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11th, remembering the lives lost, those on Flight 93 and the lasting effects this had on first responders.

“On the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, we remember the thousands of victims whose lives were lost and their families whose lives have never been the same. I often think about the group of passengers on Flight 93 who knew what was going on and took it upon themselves to try to thwart the goals of the terrorists, determining their own fate to save others’ lives. They are heroes in every sense of the word. That day changed all of us and has had lasting effects on first responders we are only starting to uncover. Even though it’s been 20 years, we still face great challenges, and we must remain vigilant. We all must work together to keep our nation safe.” FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall

In the moments after the #September11 terrorist attacks, many people across the country felt a profound new calling to help and to serve. That's the case of many current #FBI employees. Learn more about their stories: https://t.co/oOMOdWgVE9 pic.twitter.com/cWzAjyfobw — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) September 10, 2021

