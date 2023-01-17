Erie’s close proximity to three major U.S. cities and Canada is just one of the many reasons it’s a great place to live, but local Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents say its location is also what makes Erie a convenient stop for human trafficking.

Because it’s not as well documented, many may not realize how great of a concern human trafficking is not only to the City of Erie but all over the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

“Modern-day slavery” – that’s how the Department of Transportation describes human trafficking, and you might not realize it but authorities say it’s happening in Erie.

“Human trafficking occurs everywhere and in every corner of the world, and certainly here in Pennsylvania,” said Dr. Denise Johnson, MD, Pennsylvania physician general.

State troopers said with Erie’s location along interstates 90 and 79 and close to Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Cleveland, traffickers often stop in Erie on their way to bigger cities.

“In law enforcement, we see a lot of criminal activity associated with a lot of the interstates that run through Pennsylvania and run from city to city. We see it with drug trafficking, and unfortunately, we see it with human trafficking,” said Lieutenant Adam Reed, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

Local FBI agents said they need Pennsylvanians’ help identifying victims.

“Generally speaking, in sex trafficking in particular, the victims themselves have a difficult time disclosing the circumstances that they’re in. So we rely upon indicators from, not only the public, but other folks that may know these victims to first alert us as to what’s going on, and we can conduct those investigations,” said Jason Crouse, supervisory special agent, FBI Erie.

It’s those tips that have helped the FBI rescue more than 4,000 victims in Pennsylvania since 2007.

The FBI would also like to let people know about something that’s been gaining a lot of traction online: the universal signal for help.

“Simply, the signal is to present your palm and then trap your thumb in one movement. If you see that out in public, especially from a young female, you may want to notify someone in a position of authority to look further into what the relationship is between that person and who they’re with,” said Crouse.

If you or someone you know needs help, the number for the PSP hotline for human trafficking is 888-292-1919.