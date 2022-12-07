The FBI is warning online shoppers during the holiday season to be on the lookout for scammers.

Scammers find ways to be aggressive and creative during this time of year, and people of all ages can find themselves victimized.

According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, more than 400 victims living in western Pennsylvania lost over $900,000 due to this type of crime so far in 2022.

“In 2021, $270,000 was lost by about 175 victims in the Erie area, which is about a 50% increase from the year prior,” said Jason Crouse, FBI supervisory special agent.

The FBI is asking those who have been victimized to report the activity to the Internet Crime Complaint Center.