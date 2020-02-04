FBI warns residents about Valentine’s Day online dating scam

The FBI is sending out a warning to area residents about a potential online dating scam.

The scam is identified as the “Romance Scam,” which targets Valentine’s Day.

With Valentine’s Day soon approaching, the FBI is warning people to take caution when sending money to a potential romantic interest met on an online service.

Scams will begin as an interest that will befriend individuals, then later ask them for money.

According to the FBI, there have been over 300 cases in the region alone.

