FBI warns to beware of romance scams this Valentine’s Day

Something to watch out for this Valentine’s Day are romance scams.

These scammers are taking advantage of people using dating websites and social media.

The FBI is warning the public about romance scams. Agents say that the scams occur when criminals make fake online profiles to steal from victims.

One expert in this area said that romance scams occur frequently as many online daters give personal information to scammers.

The CEO of Crime Stoppers Houston said that in 2019 more than 200 million dollars were reported as lost as a result of romance scams.

“It’s so sad, but it does happen. Scammers know that they have the opportunity to get money. Scammers come on these dating websites and these social media platforms,” said Riania Mankarious, CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Experts say to never reveal any banking or private information on these dating websites to protect yourself from these scams.