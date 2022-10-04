The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will take action against voice carriers for not taking major action against robocalls.

The agency said on Monday it will start removing carriers from its “robocall mitigation database” for not entirely carrying out anti-robocalls procedures. This order focuses on seven providers, including “Cloud 4,” “Global UC” and “Sharon Telephone Company.”

Axios reported that the FCC is currently working on a new regulation to make carriers block numbers previously used in illegal activities.