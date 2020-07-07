FDA approves emergency use authorization for COVID-19 testing device that produces quick results

The FDA on Monday approved emergency use authorization for a fast, on-site coronavirus antigen test. The diagnostics swab test can yield results in 15 minutes.

According to manufacturer Becton, Dickinson and Company, the test analyzes samples with a device a little larger than a cell phone. It’s not designed for home use.

Officials see antigen tests as a potentially valuable screening tool to quickly test large amounts of people who may have already had the virus.

The World Health Organization has recognized the value of antigen testing. However, in April the body warned that the tests aren’t consistently accurate.