“Fear is in the air” in downtown Erie this month as the always popular Eeriebyss Factory of Terror opens for business.

The multi-level, half-mile long haunted house on West 12th Street has been scaring people for nine years now. They say this year is looking like it’s going to be their most successful year yet.

During the haunted house’s opening week, it broke a record for all previous years for attendance.

Eeriebyss is the only haunted house in the area.

“When you are in a city where there’s not a lot of ways to express that passion or interest, it’s nice to be a beacon for people who share that feeling,” said Josiah Prittie, actor coordinator, Eeriebyss Factory of Terror.

Admission is $20 per person. Eeriebyss Factory of Terror is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October.