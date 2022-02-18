Feb. 24 vigil to remember January murder victim

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Take Back The Site Tonight_2778582829576568881

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Members of the community are invited to a vigil to remember Shannon Dante Crosby, Sr.

Crosby was murdered on Jan. 27.

The “Take Back the Site” vigil will be held at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 3904 McClelland Ave. in Erie.

Take Back the Site prayer vigils are intended to “reclaim the place where violence has occurred,” according to the event announcement. During the vigil, participants will pray for all people harmed by violence.

Face masks are required for the event.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The vigils are organized by the Sisters of Saint Joseph, Sisters of Mercy, and Benedictine Sisters of Erie.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News