February 1st marks the anniversary of the Dreamland Ballroom fire at Conneaut Lake Park

As longtime fans of Conneaut Lake Park brace for it’s potential sale at a bankruptcy auction next month, today marks the anniversary of one of the darkest days in the historic amusement park’s history.

It was 13 years ago today on February 1st, 2018, that the Dreamland Ballroom burned to the ground.

The historic dance hall for decades hosted some of the biggest names in entertainment to the Conneaut Lake Resort.

All of that history however went up in flames at the hands of an arsonist.

Since then, the Beach Club Bar on the park’s waterfront was also destroyed by fire.

On March 2nd, an auction will be held to sell the park property and assets to the highest bidder.

One buyer has already offered $1.2 million in cash.