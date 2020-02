Federal council for the founder of a local nonprofit is back in court. Boots on Ground is a local nonprofit aimed at helping veterans in our area.

Federal Public Defender Maria Goellner appeared at the courthouse for an “in-person status conference” today. Goellner is representing Venus Azevedo-Laboda, who is accused of embezzling more than $7,000 from Boots on Ground.

Goellner appeared at the federal courthouse today without Azevedo-Laboda who pleaded not guilty in January of 2019.