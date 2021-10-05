Federal EDA awards Erie Regional Chamber $325,000 to enhance Fire and Ice Program

The Federal EDA awarded the Erie Regional Chamber $325,000 which will allow enhancement of the chamber’s Fire and Ice Program.

The manager of the Erie Regional Chamber’s Entrepreneurship, Jordan Fuller, said that this grant will help expand the program.

Fuller said that the money will be used to help with an education curriculum for investors.

The CEO of the Regional Chamber, along with Fuller said that this grant is the next step for future investors in Erie.

“This grant is really going to move us into the next phase of investment capital within the community,” said James Grunke, CEO, Erie Regional Chamber.

“We see time and time again where companies had to leave places like Erie or that they leave Erie to go to Los Angeles or New York to raise capital in their business and now we’re able to provide them the opportunity to do that here locally and maintain that business,” said Jordan Fuller, Manager of Fire & Ice Program.



Both the CEO of the Regional Chamber and Fuller said that investors will be able to get an investment capital with this grant.

