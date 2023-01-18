Washington will be helping with a massive redo on Erie’s 12th Street corridor.

Demolition is underway at the former Erie Malleable Iron (EMI) site.

Congressman Mike Kelly has announced the final approval of a federal Community Project Funding (CPF) grant of $3 million. The money will help turn the blighted EMI property into a renovated business space.

Two other local projects received Community Project Funding grants:

$500,000 for the Police Athletic League

$319,000 for a police vehicle, SWAT team helmets with night vision, and tactical vests.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Nearly $25 million in grants have been approved for projects throughout Western Pennsylvania. View a full list of Rep. Kelly’s requested FY2023 projects here.