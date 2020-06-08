Federal hearing set for arson case involving Ember and Forge

A federal court hearing has now been scheduled for Friday morning for the man charged with rioting and setting fire to a downtown coffee shop.

28-year-old Melquan Barnett learned this during the detention hearing as prosecutors look to keep him in jail until his trial.

Barnett is being charged federally with using an incendiary device to start a fire at Ember and Forge during the rioting that took place on May 30th.

Barnett is also charged with felony rioting and other crimes. This will be the third court hearing for Barnett as he has already made an initial appearance as well as a detention hearing.

Friday’s preliminary hearing of evidence will take place at 10 a.m. in the courtroom of Magistrate Judge Richard Lanzillo.