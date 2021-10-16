Federal judge seeks answers following sale of Conneaut Lake Park

According to the Meadville Tribune, a U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Western Pennsylvania judge is seeking answers as to whether the new owner of Conneaut Lake violated the purchase agreement.

The park was purchased back in March of 2021 by a company known as Keldon Holdings LLC. The park was purchased from Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park, a nonprofit that oversaw the operations of the amusement park, for $1.2 million during a U.S. Bankruptcy Court-approved proceeding.

This proceeding was held by Judge Jeffery Deller.

It was required by the court that in order for the sale to be approved, public access to the park must continue as certain parts of the property have deed restrictions which require the park to be open for use by the general public.

The assets that have been sold include the amusement park itself, rides, water park, beach area, Hotel Conneaut, Camperland Campground, and active leases on assets including the hotel and park’s water system.

A joint letter from several residents in Conneaut Lake was sent to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court claiming that the new owner was tearing down the park while selling rides and ignoring the court’s requirements.

Following the purchase in March, Keldon began to make major changes. These changes included changes to the midway of the amusement park, removal of dilapidated buildings in certain areas of the park, removal of deteriorated pavement, removal of a large wooden stage, and the removal of trees.

The multiple residents that filed the letter also claimed that there were problems with the water utilities and street repair with no source of contact for these issues.

These residents are also claiming that the new owner restricted access to their homes with the use of fences across the right of way.

A hearing was set by Judge Jeffery Deller on September 20th for October 19th. The inactions by Keldon and Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park brought the new court order to the 19th.

The founder of Conneaut Lake Park Preservation Fund, Patricia Hutton, sent a letter to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court alleging the removal of rides and demolition of buildings.

Judge Deller has required that the trustees and Keldon file detailed written responses to the allegations in the letters to the court. Failure to comply with the order will result in the imposition of sanctions including without limitation monetary sanctions.

