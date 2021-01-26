Federal judge temporarily blocks Biden’s pause on deportations

President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

According to CNN, A federal judge located in Texas has temporarily blocked the Biden Administration’s pause on deportations.

This order was from a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton is challenging the 100 day pause on deportations.

According to the complaint, there was an agreement that was signed during the Trump presidency that required the department to consult the state before making any changes to the policy.

Judge Drew Tipton of the Southern District of Texas claimed that a temporary restraint order was appropriate falling under the Administrative Procedures Act and then blocked the Biden Administration from executing the deportation pause for 14 days.